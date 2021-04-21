Misty sights spotted Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While the main snowfall from our current weather system was all done by early Wednesday morning, the daytime brought scattered rain and snow showers that created quite the stir as they moved through.

They brought quick bursts of raindrops and snowflakes that reduced visibility out on the roads.

When they were done, WANE Weather Watchers and WANE newsroom staff members began reporting seeing mist over pavement.

Here’s what happened: As the rain and snow showers moved through, they produced a quick drop in temperatures. Meanwhile, our pavement was very wet with the melted snow. This moisture was in the process of evaporating under the day’s bright sunshine. As the water evaporated, it ran into the colder air above it, cooled and condensed, and the visible mist was seen blowing around, as a result.