Mild winter continues into February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s no secret that this winter has been a mild one. During the past few weeks, sunshine has been hard to come by, but for the last couple of days, it has been out in full force, enhancing the mild trend.

That combination of a southwesterly breeze and abundant sunshine resulted in a high temperature of 59° on February 2nd. That broke the previous daily high temperature record of 58° that was back in 2016.

This is on the heels of a January that saw only 3 days with below-average temperatures and was the 11th warmest January on record.

As it stands right now this winter would rank as the 6th warmest, with an average temperature of 33.6°. That is 6.7° above average.

You can find out how long this mild stretch will last by heading to our forecast page here.