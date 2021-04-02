Mild start to spring expected to carry over into April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mother Nature gave us a shock to the system to start April with the first April 1st in the 30s since 1992! While making you reach for the heavier coat, it also may have wiped your memory of the very mild March we just went through to start spring.

March 2021 ranked as the 14th warmest March on record with an average temperature of 43.7 degrees, 5.3 degrees above average. The average high temperature throughout the month was 55.8 degrees, good enough to be the 6th warmest average highs for March.

The big reason for that was the numerous 70 degree days! March had 5 days at 70° or above, it was also the first March to hit 70° since 2017. Usually, we average about 2 March days in the 70s, but we were still a far cry from the 13 of 2012.

March precipitation was a tale of two halves. Through St. Patrick’s Day, we only picked up 15 hundredths of an inch. However, from then on Fort Wayne picked up over two and a half inches of rain, this helped close our gap in rainfall to just 2 hundredths of an inch below average for March. The mild temperatures meant very little in terms of snow with only a tenth of an inch, making March 2021 the 11th least snowy on record.

Looking ahead to April, the 30-degree day to start the month was well below the average high of the mid-50s that turn into mid-60s by April 30th. The month of April typically picks up just over 3 and a half inches of rain to bring in some May flowers.

The temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors above-average temperatures for the month ahead.

The precipitation outlook does not pick up on any trends, meaning we have equal chances of experiencing above and below-average precipitation.

You can always find the latest forecast details including the exclusive 10 Day forecast here.