Miami’s Super Bowl venue may look much different with sea level rise

MIAMI, Fla. (WANE and Climate Central) – It’s Super Bowl week and our climate partners at Climate Central looked at how climate change affects football—from temperature trends of the past 50 years to the risk of flooding 50 years in the future. The clear temperature trend is that football seasons have warmed in every NFL city over the past 5 decades.

In the past half-century, NFL cities have trended warmer by at least 0.7°F and as much as 5°F, if you count the Raiders’ new home in Las Vegas. Next-highest are the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, whose home cities have heated up more than 4°F since 1970. Of the Super Bowl teams, San Francisco’s warming trend is more than double Kansas City’s (3.0 vs. 1.3°F), while Hard Rock Stadium in Miami falls in the middle (2.5°F). For our Indianapolis Colts, the season has trended 2.0°F higher over the past 50 years.

Miami’s stadium may face increased flood risk as climate change accelerates sea level rise. The featured image at the top of this story illustrates what Hard Rock Stadium could look like if the water level was 6 feet above the local high tide line. Water could reach this level through a combination of sea level rise, tides, and storm surge. According to Climate Central’s Portfolio Analysis Tool, almost all areas of the stadium property may experience occasional flood risk by 2070—if greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated.

It’s not just the sports venues; climate change heightens risks for athletes as well. Heat stroke is a major concern in football, and wildfires have caused hazardous air quality at this year’s Australian Open. Sports organizations are recognizing the impacts of climate change and are working to address them—taking steps to adapt like the Aussies’ new extreme heat policy, and installing thousands of solar panels to reduce their carbon footprint.