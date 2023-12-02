FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Meteorological Fall is now in the books and we ultimately experienced a warmer and drier autumn season across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Remember, meteorologists divide the seasons into three month blocks for record keeping purposes. We’re now leaving Meteorological Fall and moving into Meteorological Winter, which runs from December to February.

We’re now entering Meteorological Winter!

Despite the ups and downs of the season, fall 2023 was above average in Fort Wayne temperature-wise, but only by one degree. Our highest temperature of the fall actually tied our highest temperature of the summer at 92 degrees. Our coldest temperature was 16 degrees. We ultimately experienced the 36th warmest fall in Fort Wayne’s history.

Fall 2023 ended up slightly warmer than average in Fort Wayne.

More notable though was the lack of precipitation this fall. We ended with 5.71 inches of precipitation in Fort Wayne. This was over three inches below average though. September was on the drier side, but we made things up by having a wetter than average October. November was much different, as we ended up with the 5th driest November on record. Ultimately, fall 2023 goes down as the 23rd driest in Fort Wayne’s history.

Fall 2023 was much drier than average in Fort Wayne.

Remarkably, it has still been since July 20th since we have had a daily rainfall total of an inch or greater. We’ll see if this streak finally ends this winter, even if it happens when snow is melted down into its liquid total…

It has been a long time since a daily rainfall greater than or equal to an inch in Fort Wayne.

Not much snow fell at all this fall. We saw the first snowflakes of the season on Halloween, then only one day in November saw measurable snowfall. This was on November 26th, when Fort Wayne recorded 0.4 inches of snow. Therefore, we ended fall 2023 2.1 inches below average in terms of snowfall, ranking as the 29th least snowy winter on record in Fort Wayne.

Fall 2023 did not bring us much snow in Fort Wayne.

This winter, the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team expects above average temperatures and below average snow, ice, and rain.

This winter looks to be drier and warmer than average.

We hope you enjoyed the fall and are looking forward to the winter! For our full Live Doppler 15 Fury Winter Outlook, visit this link.