FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend and we have the potential to spot, at least, a few meteors in the sky when the peak occurs Saturday morning, May 6. Some additional meteors may still be seen over the next couple of mornings that follow, too.

In order to spot the sky show, we have to cross our fingers for breaks in the clouds. This is most likely late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The best time to spot the meteors is right before dawn, but there’s a chance to see them anytime after dark.

The best place to be to see them is away from city lights. The full moon is happening at the same time, so it adds light to the sky and will prevent some meteors from being spotted.

You don’t need any special equipment to see the meteors, just patience. Go outside, look up, and wait. Allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness. You don’t have to look in any certain direction. If a meteor crosses the sky, your eye will spot it.



Check out additional info about the Eta Aquariids: