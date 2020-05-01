May weather by the numbers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a high temp in the mid-upper 60s on our May 1, 2020, along with a morning low in the low 40s, we’ve started off the month at fairly typical climatological levels for Fort Wayne.

Our May 1 average high/low combo is 67°/44° and, by the last day of the month, our averages increase to 76°/55°. Over the course of the month’s 31 days, we’ll gain 53 minutes of sunlight.

If you’re curious, the highest temperature ever recorded in May in Fort Wayne is 97° back on May 28, 2018. Our lowest May temp is 27° and it’s happened 4 times in our records that date back to 1897…May 9, 1947, May 1, 1963, May 10, 1966, and May 4, 2005.

There’s only been one May day with more than 1″ of snow and that’s May 9, 1923. 1.1″ fell then.



Our rainiest May day is May 30, 1991. On that day, 4.35″ of rain fell!





