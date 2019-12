DES MOINES, Iowa — Interstate 80 was closed between Altoona and Des Moines on Monday as the result of a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes I-80.

The crash involved several semi-trucks and passenger vehicles. The roadway closed as emergency crews work to clear the crash.

At least one person was seriously injured. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Alex Dinkla told Iowa TV stationi KCCI there were up to 50 vehicles involved in the crash.