Massive flooding in Ohio amid spread of COVID-19

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (CBS) — Amid fears of the growing spread of COVID-19, folks in Ohio are also dealing with massive flooding.

Heavy rains caused a river in Licking County to flood overnight Friday (3/20). The rising waters forced more than a hundred people to evacuate their homes.

Many had to be rescued by emergency crews, including a two-year-old child who was injured. Authorities say the toddler is in serious condition.

Flooding also washing away a culvert in the area, leaving behind a massive hole on a major road in Heath.

The Heath fire chief says the river flooding was unexpected and more than what is usually seen in the area.

The chief also said it will likely take a long time for the community to recover.

People affected are staying at a nearby high school until a more permanent home is found.