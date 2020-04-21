Lyrid Meteor Shower 2020 peaks Wednesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday morning, April 21, and if a clear view would be open to the sky above, you’d likely see a nice display with 10-15 meteors possible per hour in rural areas. Close to city lights, the amount of visible meteors would be a little lower.

What makes our Fort Wayne area meteor shower viewing forecast iffy is the fact that we have our next weather system moving in and it’s going to cloud us up overnight and the increase in clouds is likely to coincide with our best viewing just a few hours before sunrise (6:50 am).

Although the odds aren’t as high for a great show before the clouds move in, you can still give it a try before bedtime tonight. If you’re lucky, and have lots of patience you may be able to spot a meteor or two. You don’t have to look any specific direction in the sky. If a meteor breezes by, it’s likely to catch your eye.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is caused by debris left behind by comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher that’s traveling about 30 miles per second through the atmosphere. The first recorded sighting of Lyrid meteors dates back all the way to 687 BC.