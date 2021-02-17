Lowest temp of winter experienced Wednesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At 2:03 am Wednesday, February 17, the Fort Wayne temperature fell to -6°, marking the lowest temp of winter 2020-2021 so far. The lowest winter temp before this was back on February 7, when we dropped to -3°.

As low as -6° is, it does not set a record for the date. The lowest temp recorded on a February 17th is -12°. It’s a record that’s been on the books since 1973.



The last time conditions were colder than -6° was back on January 31, 2019. The temperature fell to -9° on that date.

Fort Wayne’s lowest recorded temperature is -24° back on January 12, 1918.