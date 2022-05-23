FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Memorial Day is all about getting out and getting excited about summer. Since 1950 the high temperature for the holiday averages what some may consider a nearly perfect 76 degrees.

Last year was the first time since 2013 that we were below average with a high of only 72°. Memorial Day of 2018 was a memorable one with a high of 97. That is the warmest Memorial Day on record since 1950.

When it comes to 90-degree Memorial Days we have only had 7 in the 72 years of data, that’s about 10 percent. As for 80-degree days, those are much more common at about 38 percent since 1950.

Rain unfortunately can be somewhat common for the popular outdoor holiday. Nearly 38 percent of Memorial Days have had measurable rain. The rainiest was in 2013, with an inch and three quarters in Fort Wayne. That year the high was only 63° which is one of the coldest Memorial days in the last 20 years.

Looking ahead at some long range models there are some significant differences between Saturday and Sunday with a temperature range of 10° but by Monday the models come into better agreement with highs in the mid 80s.

They also favor a drier forecast but there is moisture to the north and west that could play a factor as the forecast comes into a clearer picture over the coming days.