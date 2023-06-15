(WANE) — As storms swept across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Thursday evening, the storms left both hail and storm damage in their wake in some areas.

Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri reported that scattered storms started to develop south of Fort Wayne, across parts of Wabash and Huntington counties, around 4:00 p.m. Thursday as a cold front moved south through the area and the air ahead of it reached temperatures around 80° and higher.

The storm continued to increase in strength, and by 5:30 p.m., had become severe in parts of Wells and Adams counties.

Storm Damage Photos

Storm damage at Fair View Cemetery in Bluffton

Reports of tree limbs and power lines being down, plus debris being strewn by winds likely as strong as around 60 mph came in.

The storms produced hail too. One storm spotter in Adams County, near Linn Grove, reported hail as large as half-dollar size (about 1.25″ in diameter) and that the hail was covering the ground like snow with accumulations as high as 2 inches. The storm spotter also reported damage to nearby crops and fields.

Hail Photos

Hail in Berne (Photo provided by Nathan Bollenbacher)

By 7:00 p.m., while some storms remained south of Fort Wayne, their intensity had greatly diminished and were no longer a severe weather threat across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.