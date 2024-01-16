FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our frigid stretch of January temperatures continues across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. However, there is relief in sight in the coming days and especially by next week…

Our last day above the freezing mark in Fort Wayne was on Friday, January 12th. This means we’ve now climbed to a four day below freezing stretch as of Tuesday, January 16th.

It has been a few days since we saw temperatures above freezing in Fort Wayne.

The good news is we have seen some sunshine over the course of these frigid days. We saw our January sunshine percentage climb to 11 percent of the possible sunshine for the month on Tuesday. January is historically a very cloudy month, as just last year in 2023 we saw the cloudiest January on record since record keeping began for this statistic in 1950. We will try to outpace last year’s 10 percent final total in order to avoid setting another record…

Through Tuesday, we’ve seen 11 percent of the possible sunshine for January 2024.

This is ahead of last year’s record cloudiest January so far.

However, as of 11 PM Tuesday, we will have spent 47 hours below 10 degrees in Fort Wayne. This ties us for the 13th longest stretch below this temperature and we will continue to add to this streak Tuesday night into early Wednesday before we anticipate double digit temperatures making a return. The last time we saw a longer streak was in early 2019, when a 64 hour period of sub-ten degree temperatures was observed from January 29th to February 1st.

We are currently experiencing our coldest stretch of temperatures below 10 degrees since 2019 in Fort Wayne.

We are currently not threatening any of these record longest cold stretches though. Our longest time spent below freezing was 36 days, which ended on February 2nd, 1977. We were less than 20 degrees for 12 days in late December 2017 into early January 2018. We will end up closer to our record streak of days less than 10 degrees, which was five days in February 1899; we should end up somewhere between two and three days with our current streak. Our record for the longest stretch below zero is actually only two days, which occurred in late December 1983.

Here are the record longest cold stretches in Fort Wayne’s history.

We have also been below zero in the wind chill department for 73 hours as of 11 PM Tuesday. This marks our longest stretch with sub-zero wind chills since December of 2022. If you remember, this is when a blizzard occurred before Christmas in 2022.

Brutal wind chills have been in place for over three days.

In terms of temperatures climbing above freezing, our current 10 Day Forecast keeps temperatures below the freezing mark until Monday, January 22nd. This means our total of days below freezing is projected to end at nine days. In fact, we even look to go well above freezing toward the middle of next week, as the Climate Prediction Center has placed us in an area where above average temperatures are anticipated in the next six to ten days (January 22 to January 26th).

We do not look to return above freezing until Monday.

In fact, chances are we’ll see much above average temperatures next week!

Continue to stay warm as we eagerly await the return of double digit and above freezing temperatures! To track the latest numbers, visit our WANE 15 Weather Page.