Local Response to Hurricane Dorian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After devastating the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian has the attention of the Southeast Coastline. While the track is projected to slide just offshore, strong wind, rain and storm surge are still threats.

There are mandatory evacuations along the coast from Florida to North Carolina. With people heading inland there is a need for shelters, that’s where the Red Cross comes in to help.

Maria Sabanski is a local Red Cross volunteer, she left Fort Wayne Tuesday on her way to help open and set up a shelter in North Carolina. She has assisted the Red Cross for several recent hurricanes including Harvey in 2017 and Florence and Michael last year.

“You just never know, you never know what you are going to see. Devastation you do see, but you are there to help the clients and make them safe,” says Sabanski, “That’s what is important with Red Cross, we just want to make everybody safe, give them a place to stay, we feed them. It’s a wonderful thing that the Red Cross does.”

While volunteers are going down to help, others are leaving due to the threats of Dorian.

Chris Emenhiser and his wife are Fort Wayne residents, on vacation in Myrtle Beach South Carolina, where Dorian is forecast to pass very close to.



Chris said Tuesday was filled with sun and busy beaches, but while it is nice now, people are preparing for the storm by boarding up windows and bringing in furniture. Originally they planned to stay in Myrtle Beach until Saturday, but now they will be leaving Wednesday before Dorian arrives.

“We are right on the beach and it is prone to flooding, and they are telling us that storm surge will probably be pretty bad here or could be pretty bad here. There is a mandatory evacuation for where we are at right now,” Emenhiser explained.

You can donate to the Red Cross Dorian Relief Fund by clicking here.