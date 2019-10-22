Local radar being upgraded

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE and National Weather Service) Beginning October 21st the KIWX WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Northern Indiana will be down for approximately five days for the refurbishment of the transmitter. Although the form, fit, and function of the transmitter will remain the same, old breakers and cables original to the radar will be replaced with modern fuses and new cables. This will help keep the 20-year-old radar operating smoothly for another 20 years.

This transmitter update is the second major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030’s. NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the seven year program. The first project was the installation of the new signal processor. The two remaining projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will complete in 2022.

The KIWX WSR-88D is part of a network of 159 operational radars. The Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma, provides lifecycle management and support for all WSR-88Ds.

While this radar work should not cause any changes to the weather information you receive through WANE 15 on TV, online, and through our weather app, the radar upgrade did cause a technical glitch with our weather data provider for a short time Monday evening when heavy rain affected some locations. We, at WANE 15, apologize for this outage and have worked with our data provider to ensure it will not happen, again, as the radar upgrade continues.