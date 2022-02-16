FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Weather satellite technology is getting an upgrade soon. This will help with the accuracy of the weather information you receive at home.

The GOES-T satellite is the next in a series of Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites used to monitor weather conditions from space. These satellites launch roughly every three to four years and have a lifespan of approximately ten years. GOES-T has a launch date set for March 1st this year.

L3Harris, a Fort Wayne company, is responsible for creating parts of the satellites that get installed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They have been a part of the Fort Wayne community for over 60 years. It has taken roughly five to ten years to develop the parts for the GOES-T satellite, with at least 500 employees playing a role in the process. Absolute accuracy has been required, as the parts must be perfect to go into space; rigorous testing is a part of the process. GOES-T will become GOES-18 when in orbit and become the new satellite monitoring the western hemisphere. This is the third satellite of the ‘next generation’ of GOES satellites, with one more still to come in 2024. This satellite will be positioned at an altitude of 22,300 miles above the equator and spin at the same speed of the earth. This allows the satellite the ability to detect weather phenomena at multiple different scales.







The GOES-R ABI instrument arrives at a Lockheed Martin clean room near Denver.







GOES-R ABI install in Lockheed Martin clean room.

Rob Mitrevski, Vice President and General Manager at L3Harris in Fort Wayne, says the new satellite offers big improvements from its predecessor: “Well I think, you know, if you look at it in technical terms, it’s really about having three times the amount of coverage, four times the resolution, five times faster, those are really interesting things to the folks at the National Weather Service that require accuracy, speed, better resolution.”

This ultimately means that meteorologists can use the data sent from GOES-18 to improve weather forecasts. Better satellite data over the Pacific Ocean will be beneficial, as meteorologists have a better understanding of weather systems before they reach the United States. Many other professionals use the data provided by GOES satellites, including climatologists and military leadership.

These advancements in weather satellite technology can help you make more informed decisions when hazardous weather arrives. So the next time you decide to cancel your outdoor event because of the forecast, you can thank your local meteorologists and GOES-18 for helping you make that decision.

For more information, visit this link about the GOES-T satellite launch. You can also check out L3Harris by visiting this link.