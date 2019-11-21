Lightning strikes near plane at New Zealand airport

Christchurch, New Zealand (Reuters) — Two bolts of lightning were seen striking near a passenger plane on the runway at New Zealand’s Christchurch International Airport on Wednesday, narrowly missing the aircraft, according to an aviation worker.

GCH Aviation employee Daniel Currie was watching the storm and assessing the risk for aircraft to be moved inside the hangers at 3.30 p.m local time when he captured the moment on his mobile phone.

The aviation operator said the lightning did not directly hit the Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft and there appeared to be no damage to the plane or harm to passengers.