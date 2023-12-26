FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Christmas 2023 and the days surrounding it will be remembered as being quite warm in the Summit City. It is not often we climb into the 50s for three straight days this late in the year.

Sunday (Christmas Eve), Monday (Christmas Day), and Tuesday all saw 50 degree temperatures. These temperatures are all well above our average high in the mid-30s.

We have been up in the 50s over the past three days!

Christmas was our warmest day, when we climbed up to 59 degrees. This means we tied for the second warmest Christmas in Fort Wayne’s history for the third time in five years. Our pattern of achieving this every other year since 2019 is impressive! Just as impressive is the cold air we saw over the years in-between. Our record warmest Christmas of 64 degrees back in 1982 still stands.

Christmas 2023 was the second warmest on record for the third time in five years!

We also tied for the third warmest day after Christmas in Fort Wayne’s history. Our 54 degree high temperature is behind 2016’s 60 degree high temperature and 2019’s 63 degree high temperature. We seem to have a pattern here of getting close or setting warm temperature records around Christmas in fairly recent years…

We saw the third warmest day after Christmas in Fort Wayne.

Even more unusual is we spent an entire 31 hours at or above 50 degrees from Christmas morning to Tuesday evening. This ties for the 14th longest stretch in December, but is well behind the record streak of 123 hours (over 5 days) set back in early December of 1982. It is rare to see a 50 degree or higher streak this late in December though.

We were at or above 50 degrees in Fort Wayne for 31 hours from Christmas morning to Tuesday evening.

We look to finish with a total of seven December days at 50 degrees and higher. This is above our average of four days, but still less than half of our 2015 record of 15 days. These records date back to 1897 in Fort Wayne.

We end up above our average of December 50 degree and higher days in Fort Wayne.

We did also have one day in the 60s this December, as we climbed up to 62 degrees on December 9th. This is right at our average of one December 60 degree and higher day. With records dating back to 1897, we have seen as many as eight December 60 degree and higher days, which occurred in 1982 (the same year as our Christmas record high and our longest December 50 degree or higher streak). Our highest ever December temperature also occurred that year, which was 71 degrees!

We also average a day in the 60s and higher in December, which did occur on December 9th this year.

High temperatures back in the 40s and 30s are in store for the next several days. You can track the numbers and the return to more seasonable air by visiting our WANE 15 Weather Page. We hope you enjoyed all of this December warmth!