Late August storms bring much needed rainfall for some locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms brought widespread heavy rain Friday and early Saturday, with some locations observing more than 3″ of total rainfall.

The first round of thunderstorms started early Friday afternoon and ended around dinnertime. A few strong to severe thunderstorms passed through the area, which produced some damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain occurred and some locations saw as much as 2″ of rain.

An additional round of thunderstorms developed ahead of a cold front late Friday night. The storms moved through the WANE 15 viewing area early Saturday morning and brought an additional 1-2″ of rain for some communities.

To see how much fell in your city or town, check out the latest report from the National Weather Service here.