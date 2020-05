FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our 4th and final “Supermoon” of the year rises in the sky tonight into Friday morning. Try to take a peek outside soon after sunset as clouds are increasing tonight.

“Supermoons” tend to occur in four month spans and our next set of 4 such moons will come next year on March 28, April 26, May 26, and June 24.

“Supermoons” are full moons that are closer to the Earth than other more typical “Micromoons”. “Supermoons” appear larger and are 30% brighter than “Micromoons”.