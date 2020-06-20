Lack of rain sets stage for drought across region

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Drought Monitor, which highlights dry conditions across the U.S., is issued by the National Drought Mitigation Center, the USDA, and NOAA each week. This week’s analysis shows the impacts of our recent lack of rainfall around northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Much of the area is now classified as being “Abnormally Dry”. If we don’t get a good soaking soon, a continuation of our dry pattern will lead to an official drought status in the coming weeks.

With data through Friday, June 19, Fort Wayne was a little more than 2″ below average for rainfall for the month-to-date, making it one of the Top 10 driest June’s on Fort Wayne’s record books.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is released weekly and the next analysis will be released on Thursday, June 25.