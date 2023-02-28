Jupiter and Venus spotted in the night sky in Fort Wayne looking west from near the Lima Rd./Washington Center Rd. intersection.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve noticed two bright lights, located close to each other, in the night sky this week, you’ve most likely spotted planets Jupiter and Venus.

On Wednesday evening, they will reach their closest point and be only within 0.5° of each other in the western sky.

The only hiccup to your plans to spot them so close, is if clouds block the view, which is possible in the Wednesday night forecast.

They’re visible clearly in many spots on this Tuesday night, so go check them out after reading this.

No telescopes or binoculars needed. Both planets are visible with the naked eye. Mars is visible, too, in our night sky. It’s near the moon with a reddish color.