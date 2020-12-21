Jupiter and Saturn merge tonight, but will we see the ‘Christmas Star’ from NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The world will see a once-in-a-lifetime planetary phenomenon tonight, when Jupiter and Saturn line up to look like a double planet in the night sky.

It will be the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing since July 1623, when the two planets appeared a little nearer.

But will we in northeast Indiana be able to see this rare sight?

WANE 15’s Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team isn’t optimistic. Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk said tonight’s weather isn’t ideal to see the Great Conjunction.

The best time to spot the ‘Christmas Star’ is about an hour after our 5:16 p.m. sunset, looking just above the horizon to the southwest. At that time, skies will be generally mostly cloudy with spotty showers around, Solarczyk said.

A little hope? Solarczyk said there may be just enough breaks in cloud cover to have a chance to catch a glimpse. We’ll have to wait and see.

If you do catch sight of Jupiter and Saturn tonight, snap a photo and share it will up through our Report It feature!