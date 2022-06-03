FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – June is underway, marking the beginning of a new meteorological season many of you look forward to.

The months of June, July, and August are known as Meteorological Summer to meteorologists. Seasons are different from the astronomical calendar in the weather world, as meteorologists follow three-month blocks for record-keeping purposes. Here is a breakdown of all four meteorological seasons.

Before we break down what you can expect during Meteorological Summer, let’s take a look back at Meteorological Spring. Overall, it was a warm season, with Fort Wayne averaging a temperature of 51.4°. This was 1.4° above average and was the 17th warmest spring on record. For precipitation, we added up 8.79 inches, which is 2.34 inches below average. This was the 35th driest spring on record, with records dating back to 1897. We also saw 2.3 inches of snow included in this precipitation total, which was 3.1 inches below our spring average of 5.4 inches.

We have also been following how windy it was in the spring. The final numbers have come in and it may have been the windiest spring ever in Fort Wayne’s history. According to data that begins in the mid-1970s, we saw more days of 30 knot or greater wind gusts this spring than ever before in Fort Wayne. Note that 30 knots is equal to about 34.5 mph. We cannot be 100% sure though whether it was truly the windiest spring ever, as a result of some uncertainties with the data analysis presented here. You can read more about it here.

In an average Meteorological Summer, temperatures do not fluctuate very much. We see average high temperatures range from the 70s to the 80s. By season’s end, we lose an hour and 42 minutes of daylight and we typically see over 12 inches of precipitation in total.

What is in store this Meteorological Summer? The Climate Prediction Center is calling for above average temperature probabilities in our area, but the chance is not as high as in some other parts of the country. In fact, chances are we’ll string together some cooler days this upcoming week.

For precipitation, there are equal chances for above or below average precipitation, meaning around average amounts are anticipated.

The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team will be tracking the precipitation and temperature fluctuations of the summer season. Click here to view the latest forecast. We hope you enjoy the warm air and thunderstorms that the season brings.