FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we close the door on July 2023 in Fort Wayne, it will go down as a much wetter month than June. In fact, we ended up well above average in the precipitation department, which is music to the ears of those that have been dealing with drought conditions.

We picked up 5.28 inches of rain in Fort Wayne in July. As of July 31st, this is 1.35 inches above our average. We definitely enjoyed some periods of moderate to heavy rain. However, the occurrences of severe weather were not beneficial, especially during the middle of the night on the 28th into the 29th.

Welcome above-average rainfall was experienced in July.

Strong storms contained very heavy rainfall on July 20th. In fact, we set a new daily record rainfall at the Fort Wayne International Airport for that day, with 1.66 inches of rain being recorded. This betters the old record set in 1946 by two-tenths of an inch.

Fort Wayne saw a new daily record rainfall for July 20th.

Temperature-wise, it was a very average month. As of July 31st, we were right at our average monthly temperature for July, but we’ll likely end up ever so slightly below average once the last day of the month is factored in. The highest temperature was 92 degrees on July 27th, which was one of four 90-degree days we experienced. It’s worth noting we saw temperatures exactly at average six times in July, which is a higher total than what we seem to usually see.

It was a very average month in the temperature department.

Speaking of average, as of July 31st, we experienced exactly half of the possible sunshine we could have seen in July.

The same can be said for the amount of possible sunshine.

Meteorologist Camryn Leatherman will have a look ahead to August in a report Tuesday morning. We’ll update this story as the finalized July data is released.