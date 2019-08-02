July now in the books, warm start to August

The month of July brought the area a bunch of warmer than average days. Only 7 days had colder than average daily average temperatures with 1 additional day being right at average.

With all the warmth, we ended up 3.4° above average for the month – making it Fort Wayne’s 12th warmest July on record.

On the rain front, the statistics weren’t as exciting. We were nearly 1″ below average for the month and it was only the city’s 57th wettest July of more than 100 years on record.

With August now upon us, and fall moving closer, our average high and low temperatures are decreasing. However, they only fluctuate down a few degrees over the course of the upcoming 31 days. The biggest change that comes our way this month is a loss of more than an hour of daylight.

Our August 1st sunrise/sunset times are 6:36 a.m. and 8:57 p.m., but by August 31st, they will be 7:05 a.m. and 8:15 p.m.

This month is off to a warm start with a number of above average temperature days during the first week of the month. Keep an eye on our wane.com forecast page for the latest numbers.