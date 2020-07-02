July 4th brings the ‘Buck’ full moon and an eclipse.

On July 4th there will be a full moon and an eclipse the same night! Well before you get too excited you probably won’t notice the eclipse and it might night even be visible to the expert moon watcher either.

Even though the eclipse will be less than spectacular you still don’t want to miss the full Buck Moon. At dusk you’ll be able to see what will be a colorful full moon as well, because of the Saharan dust in the atmosphere right now.

What will happen is that a slither of the full Moon—about a third of it, in fact—will appear to be a little dim for a few hours.

That’s because it’s going to pass through Earth’s outer, fuzzy shadow in space—our planet’s penumbra.

If you want to try to watch the eclipse it begins at at 10:07 pm and ends around 11:29 pm.

Jupiter and Saturn are visible tonight: If you look just underneath of the moon and to the left you will see a bright planet in the higher horizon, that’s Jupiter and a dimmer planet underneath it, that’s Saturn!

So it will still be worth your while between fireworks to gander at the full moon and Jupiter and Saturn on the horizon.