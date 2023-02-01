FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – January 2023 is in the books and it will go down as one of the warmest Januarys in the Summit City.

We ended up 8.7 degrees above average for the month, with our warmest day happening on January 3rd! We climbed all the way up to 62 degrees on this date, which set a new daily record high temperature for January 3rd. Overall, we only had three blue below average days in the month, compared to 28 red above average days.

As a result of all the warmth, January 2023 will go down as the 6th warmest January on record in Fort Wayne. It was also the warmest January since 2006, which was the record warmest January. Note our temperature records date back to 1897.

As far as precipitation goes, we ended up slightly above average at 2.75 inches. Note a good chunk of the precipitation later in the month fell as snow. January 25th was our wettest day, when 6.2 inches of snow fell in Fort Wayne, which set a new daily record for January 25th.

Speaking of snow, we started out the month well below average. However, we quickly made up the deficit beginning on January 22nd, as 10.3 inches of snow was added up in Fort Wayne. Our total snowfall of 10.4 inches ended up slightly below average for the month.

It was a very cloudy month. We only ended up with 10 percent of the amount of sunshine we could have seen. This is less than the previous three years. We also saw no completely sunny days, which is also what occurred in 2020.

What is in store for February? On average, we see high temperatures climb from the 30s to the 40s by the end of the month and low temperatures rise from the teens to the 20s. The month is also still snowy, with an average of 7.8 inches and a precipitation total of 2.06 inches. We also see a steady gain in daylight throughout the month.

For this February, chances are we’ll experience slightly above average temperatures and above average precipitation, according to the Climate Prediction Center. While the first few days of the month will be cooler and dry, we look to enter into this pattern next week.

We hope you enjoy the month of February that hopefully brings us more sunshine! For the latest updates to the forecast, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page.