Is the toasty start to meteorological summer a sign of things to come?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — June 1st officially marks the start of weather data keeping for the summer season! Which also means the end of the Spring season.

Looking back it was a rollercoaster of a season from starting off March with an above-average stretch. Before trending back below average which continued to be the case into April.

March 2020 average daily temperatures

In addition to being 3° below average, April also had 1.5″ of snow.

April 2020 average daily temperatures

May was also below average for much of the month and we even had a few snowflakes on May 11th. However, we had a big warm-up late in the month, just in time for Memorial Day.

May 2020 average daily temperatures

All in all the dramatic temperature swings of the spring season resulting in us being just 0.6° below-average.

After many ups and downs, Spring 2020 was just below average

If you needed further proof of the rollercoaster temperature swings, take a look at the past week!

We went from 91 last Tuesday and fell all the way to the upper 60s this weekend, before trending back up into the 80s near 90° just one week later!

After steadily falling temperatures last week, they are already on the rebound

Precipitation was below average by 1.31″ with a total of 9.19″. This is a big difference from 2019 where we had an additional 4.14″ last year.

Precipitation totals from Spring 2020 were much lower than Spring 2019

So what can we expect for the summer season? In terms of precipitation, we are favored to be above average with better chances for higher than average rainfall through the southeastern US.

3-Month Precipitation Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Looking at our temperature trends now through the end of August. The Climate Prediction Center outlook has us at a 35% chance of seeing above-average temperatures through that time frame.

The best chances to be above-average will lie through the Northeastern US and the desert SW.

3-Month Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

As with any summer, make sure to stay cool, hydrated and have the sunscreen ready!