International balloon fiesta grounded by fog

Hot air balloons are inflated during the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of spectators for opening weekend and exponentially more over the course of the nine-day event. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicked off Saturday but balloons were mostly tethered to the ground because of fog.

The fiesta draws pilots from around the world and from 41 U.S. states. Mass ascension was cancelled Saturday morning over the weather.

Hot air balloons are inflated during the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of spectators for opening weekend and exponentially more over the course of the nine-day event. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of spectators for opening weekend and exponentially more over the course of the nine-day event.

The spectacle has grown over nearly five decades and infuses millions of dollars into the economy each year.

The fiesta is one of the most photographed events in the world, but drones are strictly prohibited. The Federal Aviation Administration has established a temporary flight restriction zone within a 4-nautical-mile (7.4 kilometers) radius around the launch field.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.