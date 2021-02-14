INDOT prepares streets and major roads for snowstorm

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that they are deploying over 1,100 plow trucks over the next two days.

INDOT plans to treat interstates, U.S. routes and state roads across Indiana, as nearly all of the state is expected to receive significant snow fall.

Stay informed on traffic reports here.

INDOT crews will begin treating highways by 8 p.m. Sunday and will remain active through the winter storm. It is important to note that plow trucks can take two to three hours to complete a snow route.