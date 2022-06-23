INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day on Friday in four regions because high ozone levels are forecast.

In central Indiana, high ozone levels are forecast for the following counties: Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison and Shelby.

In north central Indiana, the warning covers St. Joseph and Elkhart counties; in northwest Indiana, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties; and in west central Indiana, Vigo, Carroll and Tippecanoe counties.

Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov.