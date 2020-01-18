In pictures: Winter weather blankets roads with snow, ice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parts of Northeast Indiana were blanketed with a layer of snow to start the weekend as wintry weather moved through.

This was downtown Fort Wayne when the fresh blanket of snow came down between 10 p.m. and midnight Friday:

(Photo courtesy of Megan Fawbush)

(Photo courtesy of Megan Fawbush)

(Photo courtesy of Megan Fawbush)

(Photo courtesy of Megan Fawbush)

Snow and ice also blanketed roads in Harlan:

(Photo courtesy of Rodney Delagrange)

(Photo courtesy of Rodney Delagrange)

(Photo courtesy of Rodney Delagrange)

Police departments throughout the area responded to several crashes, in part due to the weather. This single vehicle crash with minor injures happened at the 19 mile marker of northbound I-469 Saturday morning.

(Photo courtesy of New Haven Adams Township Fire/EMS)

Just before 8:10 a.m. on Saturday, our photographer went live from Hannah Street in Fort Wayne to give us a look at the road conditions: