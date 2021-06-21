I&M Power reminding public to watch for downed power lines, trees during thunderstorms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As thunderstorms continue to impact parts of northeast Indiana, Indiana Michigan Power is reminding people to be cautious of any downed trees or power lines.
About 8,400 customers have lost power throughout I&M’s service area in Indiana, with an estimated 200 coming from Fort Wayne.
I&M is also reminding the public about these safety tips during severe weather:
- Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. Contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634, or report on the I&M app or website.
- Be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully.
- Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.
- Safety is the top priority for I&M employees and our customers with an increased focused on hydration due to the heat.
- Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.
- I&M employees and contractors will be working alongside the road and in neighborhoods. We urge the general public not to approach our crews.