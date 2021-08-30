I&M crews deploy to Louisiana to help restore power lost by Hurricane Ida

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced it is powering the next restoration effort as Hurricane Ida as over a million customers lose power in Louisiana. On Tuesday, more than 200 I&M employees and contract crews will travel south to help assist with restoring power.

Employees and contractors from across I&M’s service territory, including Fort Wayne, Muncie/Marion,

South Bend/Elkhart and southwest Michigan are participating in the effort, I&M said.

“Not only is Indiana Michigan Power dedicated to supplying safe and reliable service to our customers in Indiana and Michigan, but to others in need across the country. That’s especially true in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” said Dave Isaacson, I&M vice president of Distribution Region Operations. “I&M and its customers have been the recipients of mutual aid many times when we have faced severe weather and ice storms. It’s an honor to repay the favor and help other communities regain a sense of normalcy after a natural disaster.”

I&M said it has mutual assistance agreements with utilities across the nation and is always available to help weather permitting at home. Last year, I&M crews and contractors were in Louisiana assisting with Hurricane Laura restoration efforts.

“Indiana Michigan Power crews will work long days to restore power for Louisiana customers and likely stay in Louisiana through the Labor Day weekend,” added Isaacson. “I’m grateful for our crews’ willingness to help those customers in need, and appreciate the sacrifices our employee and contractor families make while our crews are away helping restore power to those impacted by this natural disaster.”

I&M is ensuring customers that even though crews are deployed to assist with Hurricane Ida restoration efforts, it is ready and prepared to respond if outages occur here at home.

Customers can follow I&M’s role in restoration efforts on its social media pages, including Facebook and

Twitter and on its website www.IndianaMichiganPower.com.