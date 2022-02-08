FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After last week’s winter storm, we have slowly begun to melt the snow across the area. As we progress throughout the rest of the month and inch closer to spring, ice jams become a concern on area rivers.

Ice jams are areas of ice on the river that collect and prevent the water from continuing downstream. They typically occur around river bends or around islands on the main river channel.

Chris Morris, Hydrologist at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office, says ice jams are more prone to occur on shallower rivers that more easily freeze and thaw. The shape and flow rate of the river also plays a role.

Ice jams are most frequently observed after temperatures warm a bit after a stretch of below freezing temperatures. How quickly snow melts, how quickly temperatures rise, and how much additional precipitation is observed typically determines the severity of the ice jams.

The telltale sign of an ice jam is when a river gauge upstream of the jam rises with no recent observed precipitation.

But how do you know for sure if the gauge is showing an ice jam? It depends on the type of equipment used to record water levels. If the gauge is in a stilling well house, the gauge will flat line if the water is frozen. If the gauge uses a doppler, there will be fluctuations as a result of the doppler signal bouncing off of the ice or catching the rise in the water associated with the ice jam. The bubbler method to gauge river levels is also used, which places a tube in the river. The stage of the river is derived on a hydrograph based on pressure. A bubble is blown; the stage of the river is determined by how much resistance the bubble encounters when pushed into the water. Therefore, more water getting pressed down corresponds to a higher pressure and a higher river stage. When ice is on the river, this can make for some chaotic readings on the hydrograph.

Hydrograph of the Tippecanoe River near Ora. Note the up and down nature of the river stage, possibly related to ice

The breaking of an ice jam can have serious consequences downstream, depending on the amount of water that has collected upstream. The worst case scenario is a deluge of water, where Morris says the weather service has to issue a Flash Flood Warning.

The good news is the normal level of most rivers and the gradual snowmelt makes this risk relatively low at this time. However, one local resident has already experienced flooding this month.

A resident along the Salamonie River near Warren says a possible ice jam flooded the lower end of his property earlier this month. He says it is a normal occurrence with his location downstream of a common spot that jams. The weather service backs this up by confirming that a low head dam in Warren often accumulates ice that backs the river up. Water is released downstream to his location. A more significant ice jam last year for the Salamonie involved sheet ice (smooth, flat ice) and frazzle ice (churned up, gravel ice) eventually going over the dam.

This Year

Last Year

Last Year

Last Year

Ultimately, you should stay vigilant in the coming months if you live along a river. Water is very powerful and can have big impacts. A ice jam released downstream can cause property damage and tree damage. You should contact the National Weather Service if you encounter an ice jam.

Note: Hydrologist Chris Morris was incorrectly identified in the video as his colleague, Meteorologist Chris Roller at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office. Roller did contribute his knowledge on this subject though during an initial phone call with WANE 15.