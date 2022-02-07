How well did the snow forecast verify?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Warmer temperatures and sunshine over the weekend started melting all that snow from last week, but how did the forecast compare to actual totals across the area?

In order to see how well the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team forecast verified we have to obviously go all the way back to one week ago when our first snowfall map was issued for the storm. Our initial storm total had quite the range for the two days, with 10 to 14 inches being the maximum through the northern half of the area and lower amounts the further south you went. From thereafter, our forecast jumped up to 18 inches maximum for a majority of the area before falling back down to about 15 inches maximum due to uncertainty when it came to the rain to snow changeover.

So how did things pan out? Below are the highest accumulations reported in each county to the National Weather Service. Most places picked up double digits with Peabody in Whitley county picking up the most with 15.2 inches.

Overlaying the forecast map from Tuesday evening the last map issued before the event shows that it lines up pretty well with how it played out. Obviously, there will be pockets of lower totals like in Allen County, for example, New Haven picked up just shy of 13 and a half while, Fort Wayne Airport, only received just over 9 inches.

What about that 18 inches we were potentially facing when we were forecasting Monday evening? When this forecast was issued we were anticipating a majority of the precipitation fall as snow Wednesday, as we now know that was not the case.

The rain to snow changeover took several additional hours compared to what we were thinking temperatures stuck in the mid-30s, not turning to all snow in Fort Wayne until roughly 11 am Wednesday.

This slow change over even put later forecasts in jeopardy as we only picked up 6 to 7 inches in Allen county. This was well below the pace of what we anticipated for Fort Wayne by about 4 inches. However, the snow Thursday and the rate at which it fell is what saved our forecast and built-up amounts.

Typically we use a 10 to 1 ratio for snow, for every inch of water, we can get 10 inches of snow when the temperature is close to 32 degrees, that was the case on Wednesday once it was all snow.

On Thursday our ratio was closer to 20 to 1, meaning the snow accumulated much faster and quickly added to totals, especially southeast of Fort Wayne where they saw mostly rain the previous day.

Meteorology is an inexact science, just a degree or two can make or break a snow forecast and keep things from playing out as expected. That’s why it’s important for us to look back and understand how things took place and learn from them.