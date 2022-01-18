How to stay safe on black ice – expert from national driver education company explains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday’s freezing rain created a glaze of ice you likely were not able to see. This transparent glaze of ice is called black ice. It can be found on any type of pavement and is extremely dangerous to motorists.

Leo Waldenback is the Co-Founder of Zutobi, a company founded in 2018 that focuses on a gaming-based approach to driver education. The company’s app, DMV Practice Test by Zutobi, features levels, achievements, and leaderboards to make learning how to drive fun. Winter driving safety is a big focus of the company, and this includes driving on black ice. Waldenback says wintry precipitation, including black ice, results in about 40,000 injuries annually in the United States.

Black ice most commonly forms when temperatures are around the freezing mark. Lingering moisture on the pavement can refreeze as temperatures dip below freezing. In Monday’s case, rain fell from the sky and froze on contact with pavement that was below freezing.

Black ice can form on all parts of the road, but it especially forms on curves, overpasses, and bridges. Slow down and be very cautious in these areas.

Shaded areas of pavement on cold and wet days are most dangerous, according to Waldenback. These areas freeze first, hide spots of ice, and remain frozen the longest.

In order to stay safe from black ice, you should slow down and be careful while turning. You may have to slow to a crawl in the iciest situations. You should increase your following distance by at least five to seven seconds to stay safe.

Waldenback says the braking distance on black ice is up to ten times longer than on an ice-free road. It is good to remember that when you double your speed, your braking distance quadruples.

If you find yourself sliding on black ice and losing control, do not panic. Do not slam on the breaks or make drastic maneuvers. Make tiny adjustments to the steering wheel. Let your vehicle slowly pass over the ice and steer your vehicle in the direction you want to go.

Waldendack also offers additional winter driving safety tips. If you encounter packed snow, reduce your speed by at least half. Be careful when going through intersections. Make sure you also clean snow and ice off of your windshield, headlights, mirrors, and taillights, as snow or ice shielding these components is dangerous for other drivers. Another suggestion is to change the way you drive in the winter, as it is exhausting and requires you to be more vigilant and alert. You should aim for about 15 minutes of rest for every 2 hours you drive.

Waldenback says anyone can download their app and refresh themselves on winter driving safety. If you would like to learn more, visit Zutobi’s website or download their app.