How to program your Midland NOAA Weather Radio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Having a Midland NOAA Weather Radio on hand can prove life-saving when severe storms strike, especially at night. The loud siren the radio sounds can wake you and your family up, so that you can seek shelter and stay stafe.

Even in today’s high tech world where weather alerts come through mobile phones and weather apps and seem to be at everybody’s fingertips, systems sometimes fail. Everyone should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, so that you don’t miss out on receiving information that can save your life.

In this video WANE 15 Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri takes you through how to properly program your Midland NOAA Weather Radio.