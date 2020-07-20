How the summer heat is stacking up so far

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s no secret that this summer is a toasty one, but how is it stacking up to some of the hottest in history?

This July we have seen 10 days in the 90s, this is the same amount of 90 degree days we saw throughout all of July in 2019. How about the summer of 2012? So many can recall that year being one of the hottest summers of recent history. That July we recorded 20 days at or above 90°, on our way to 42 days total that year.

Through July 19th of this year, the average High temperature for this month, is 89.3° which is tied for the 7th warmest. During July of 2012, we had an average of 94.5° the warmest during that stretch.

As for the season, which began June 1st, our average high temperature is 86.3°, which is the 6th warmest to this point.

Our yearly count remains at 19, so we are already above average for how many 90° days we see in a typical year. Still well behind the record of 50 days in the 90s back in 1983.

Make sure to enjoy these cooler days in the 80s as another stretch of 90s may be on the horizon.

The Climate Prediction Center has us favoring above-average temperatures to end the month and into early August.

The Climate Prediction Center 6-10 Day Outlook favors above average temperatures for our area.

As for a quick peek at August averages, we typically only see 4 90 degree days during the course of the month.

If you want to hear more regarding this summer’s heat check out the “Past the Forecast” Podcast where this past week Nicholas and I discussed this topic more in-depth. You can find that wherever podcasts are available.