How the Live Doppler 15 Fury Winter Outlook is doing so far

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We are roughly halfway through Meteorological Winter which runs from December 1st through February 29th. Now that we are at this stage let’s take a look at how the winter season forecast from the Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team is doing so far.

At the beginning of December, the weather team’s outlook for the winter season was one that was looking for temperatures near or below average and above-average precipitation.

It’s no secret that this has been a mild first half of Winter. December was 5° above-average and so far, with 14 complete days in January, we are 11.7° above-average.

A daily breakdown of the above-average December to end 2019

A daily breakdown of the above-average January to start 2020

Since the start of December, which is what we use as our official start to winter in terms of data-keeping, we are 7.1° above-average. That is good enough to be our 6th warmest winter at this point. In terms of precipitation, we are 1.5″ above average. With the milder temperatures, it’s no surprise that we haven’t seen much in terms of snow.

So far the Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team is on the money in terms of precipitation, but missing in terms of temperatures since we have been so mild.

There is a chance for our average to become cooler with colder air anticipated this weekend. However, the Climate Prediction Center favors above-average temperatures for the end of this month going into the last month of Winter.

In terms of precipitation, we look to get a little bit more of a break with below-average precipitation in the 8-14 day forecast.

