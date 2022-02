FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)-Snow is back in the forecast by late Thursday Afternoon. We’ll see heavy snow through Thursday night. Here’s how much snow to expect.

Areas north of Fort Wayne will see slightly less snow with 1 to 3″ possible and the City of Fort Wayne and areas south can expect about 2 to up to 4″ of snowfall.

Snowfall will begin by late afternoon Thursday and continue to be heavy at times Thursday night.