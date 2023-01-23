A total of 5″-7″ of snow will be on the ground by Wednesday night when the snow tapers off and ends.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday with heavy snowfall expected in our area after 2 am Wednesday. The snow will continue to get heavier throughout the morning and continue, heavy at times, through the afternoon. Northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio will pick up 5″-7″ of snowfall by Wednesday night.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from throughout the day Wednesday The track of this weather system could change and that could result it more or less snowfall. Be sure to keep up with the latest changes in the forecast through our WANE 15 TV newscasts, wane.com, and our free WANE Weather App.