Flooded areas of a south Fort Wayne neighborhood near the intersection of Chaddsford Drive and Berwyn Lane. (Gregory Crawford)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday, February 22, was a soggy day all across northeast Indiana and northwestern Ohio. While most locations saw over an inch of rain, counties farther to the north saw freezing rain and ice accumulations as well. Some southern and western spots in our area saw up to 3 inches of rain.

This weather system began early Wednesday morning and continued through the late evening hours.

Here is a list of rainfall reports for our area as compiled by the National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office.

Marion = 3.30″

Upland = 3.12″

North Webster = 3.04″

Sweetser = 2.99″

Gas City = 2.85″

Angola = 2.49″

James Lake = 2.48″

Wallen = 2.33″

Defiance = 2.19″

Spencerville = 2.18″

Warsaw = 2.17″

Bluffton = 2.14″

Van Wert = 2.04″

Huntington = 1.94″

Fort Wayne International Airport = 1.93″

Warren = 1.91″

Hamilton = 1.82″

Linn Grove = 1.64″

Garrett = 1.53″