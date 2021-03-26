How much rain did we get? Deficit improves after overnight rain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prior to Thursday evening and Friday morning, rain had been hard to come by for much of our area.

Monthly precipitation through March 24th showed total precipitation was just over an inch (1.15″) with a deficit of over eight-tenths of an inch. About 88 percent of our March rainfall fell on the 17th and 18th. Our deficit from the beginning of 2021 grew to just shy of an inch and three quarters.

As of March 24th, these below-average marks were tied for the 20th driest March and tied for the 24th driest start to the year.

The weekly drought monitor from March 23rd shows, at least abnormally dry conditions from Allen County north. However, moderate drought conditions were reported in DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties. These moderate drought conditions also stretched into parts of northwest Ohio.

Rainfall reports have started to trickle in across the area and they paint a soggy picture. A vast majority of the area so far has experienced at least an inch of rain. Areas such as Huntington and here at WANE 15 picked up over an inch and a half.

With this rain falling in a relatively short amount of time, be on the lookout for ponding on area roads and soaked lawns. We expect more rain reports to come in as the morning goes along. Check back for updated totals throughout the morning.