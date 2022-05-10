FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A taste of summer is on the way to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio this week. Highs will climb all the way into the 80s for consecutive days as we enter a blocking pattern that keeps high pressure in the region for several days.

Even though our average highs never leave the upper 70s during May (Average High is 77° for May 31st), since 1897 we typically see 8 days at or above 80° in May.

This week we are forecasting five days at or above 80 degrees. Over that same time frame, we have had a streak in May of at least five days, 50 times. That’s about 40 percent of Mays since we started keeping stats in Fort Wayne. Recently 8 of the last 11 Mays have had a five-day streak of 80° days.

The longest streak was in 1977 when we had 19 consecutive days of 80° or more. In fact, during that streak, we hit 90° six times!

Last year we had a streak of 7 days, that spanned from May 19 through May 25th.

Our average high during this stretch is the low 70s so we will be 10 to 15 degrees above average. Looking at the 8 to 14day outlook the above-average trend looks to come to an end by the time May 17th through the 23rd rolls around. With the warm air favored to the southwest and below-average temperatures on the way for the upper Great Lakes.