Hottest temperatures of year could be on the way next week.

A weather pattern called the “Bermuda High” is already set up across the east coast and could bring the hottest and most humid air we’ve seen this season by early next week.

As the name suggests this is not only a hot and humid pattern but a stagnant pattern as well, meaning it could sit across the east coast and affect our weather for several days.

The ‘high’ which is usually centered just off the east coast causes what’s called a return flow. A return flow brings very humid and hot air from the Gulf of Mexico north as it sits on the coastline.

This type of weather pattern has been responsible in the past for the warmest summer temperatures we see and also can be the beginning of a heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the middle and end of next week and lingering with the hot, humid air through next weekend.