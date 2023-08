FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Following a refreshing week of below average high temperatures, get set for a big change.

Throughout the work week, we have not hit 80° once. For the upcoming week of August 20, we’re expected to be close to and hit 90° multiple times.





Our first 90° day in the 10 Day Forecast comes on Sunday. The increase in heat is accompanied by an increase in humidity.

Conditions become uncomfortable by Sunday and remain that way through, at least, the middle of next week.

This hot and humid forecast currently does not include any rain chances for the next 10 days. As a result, we’re likely to see soil conditions become very dry, once again. This is bad news because our area just recently became completely free of drought conditions. Only a small sliver of the area is considered to be “Abnormally Dry”.