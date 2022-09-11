FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a huge Northern California wildfire was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes across two counties, but firefighters were making some progress against the flames thanks to cooler weather.

Cal Fire says the Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles, with 10% containment. More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties are under threat and some 11,000 residents are under evacuation orders.

Southeast of Los Angeles, cooler temperatures and rain brought respite to firefighters battling the massive Fairview Fire after sweltering heat last week.